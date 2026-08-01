Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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01.08.2026 06:38:00
If You'd Invested $10,000 in Microsoft the Day Satya Nadella Became CEO, Here's What You'd Have Now.
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) had itself a day on Thursday. Shares of the software giant jumped 15.5% to $451.10 following its fiscal fourth-quarter report. It was the stock's biggest one-day percentage gain since 2008, and it added about $450 billion of market value in a single session.The report earned the reaction. The quarter (ended June 30) delivered $90.0 billion of revenue, up 18% year over year. And the star was the cloud. "Azure and other cloud services" revenue climbed 43%, an acceleration from the fiscal third quarter's 40%.But one historic Thursday is a strange way to measure this company. To me, the better measurement starts on Feb. 4, 2014, the day Satya Nadella took over as CEO.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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