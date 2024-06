If You'd Invested $10,000 in Netflix Stock 12 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Picture, if you will, the summer of 2012. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) separated its digital streaming service from the DVD-by-mail business nine months earlier, and nobody liked the new Qwikster brand.The company was quick to kill Qwikster, but the business model was forever split into stand-alone DVD and streaming experiences. Many investors had written off the company as a total loss, calling Reed Hastings one of the worst CEOs of 2011.But what if you expected streaming to win in the long run, doubling down on Netflix with a $10,000 investment in June 2012? That bet on a digital-entertainment future would be worth $687,470 today:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel