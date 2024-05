If You'd Invested $10,000 in Novavax a Year Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

If you'd invested $10,000 in Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) a year ago , you would have made a risky bet. That's because the biotech company had issued a going concern earlier this year. This warning meant that, if uncertainty persisted, the company might have had to shut down.Prior to that, Novavax , a star earlier in the pandemic, saw its shares drop more than 90% from their peak. The company's coronavirus vaccine reached the market late and missed out on the biggest revenue opportunities, disappointing investors.Along with the going concern, Novavax launched a major cost-cutting plan. Considering all of this, how did your $10,000 investment turn out?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel