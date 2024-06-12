|
12.06.2024 14:10:00
If You'd Invested $10,000 in NuScale Power Stock at Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
While nuclear power plants aren't popping up all over the U.S. right now, nuclear power -- as a potential option for supporting the electric grid -- is much more frequently discussed in conversations than it was 10 years ago. With nuclear power increasingly proposed as a solution to addressing our growing energy demands, many are looking to stocks like NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), a developer of small modular reactors (SMR), as potential investment opportunities.But those who bought and have held on to their shares of NuScale stock since its debut on the public markets after a business merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) haven't prospered from the recent attention that nuclear power is receiving.NuScale Power hit the public markets on May 3, 2022 and closed at $10.55. Several months later, enthusiasm for NuScale Power ramped up when investors learned that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission would approve the company's SMRs, and the stock closed at its all-time high of $15.32 on Aug. 24, 2022.
