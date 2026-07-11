AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
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11.07.2026 10:51:00
If You'd Invested $10,000 in Nvidia 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today. Spoiler Alert: The Answer Is Mind-Boggling.
Ten years ago, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was known mostly for making graphics cards that gamers cared about. Adjusted for its later stock splits, the shares traded for about $1.28 in the summer of 2016.Today they change hands near $204. A $10,000 investment back then would have bought roughly 7,800 shares -- worth about $1.6 million now. That is a gain of nearly 160-fold, from a single, unglamorous chip stock.The number is staggering. But the more useful question for investors today isn't how big the gain was. It's what produced that gain, and where anything close might come from now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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