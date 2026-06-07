AGO Aktie

AGO für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.06.2026 18:15:00

If You'd Invested $10,000 in Nvidia Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Just when you think it can't keep going higher, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) proves the bears wrong and adds fuel to the bull case. Shares of the tech company have climbed 17% in 2026 (as of June 4), supporting its colossal market cap of $5.3 trillion.The long-term story is eye-popping. If you'd invested $10,000 in this artificial intelligence (AI) stock 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AGO AG Energie + Anlagen

mehr Nachrichten