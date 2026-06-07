AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
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07.06.2026 18:15:00
If You'd Invested $10,000 in Nvidia Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Just when you think it can't keep going higher, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) proves the bears wrong and adds fuel to the bull case. Shares of the tech company have climbed 17% in 2026 (as of June 4), supporting its colossal market cap of $5.3 trillion.The long-term story is eye-popping. If you'd invested $10,000 in this artificial intelligence (AI) stock 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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