AGO Aktie

AGO für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.01.2026 15:02:00

If You'd Invested $10,000 in Nvidia Stock (NVDA) 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today. (Spoiler: Wow!)

If you've been keeping up with the stock market in any way in recent years, you've probably heard about the semiconductor giant, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). It's hard not to know about it, given its amazing performance of late. Check it out:Time PeriodAverage Annual ReturnContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten