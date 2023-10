If You'd Invested $10,000 in PayPal in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Digital payments company PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been around for a while. It was a public company for a brief moment in 2002, a few years after its 1998 founding, in the early days of the internet. Then online marketplace operator eBay snapped it up and held it until it was spun off as a public company in 2015.Had you bought shares then, a $10,000 investment would be worth more than $15,000 today, for more than a 50% gained over eight years. While you didn't lose money, the S&P 500 would have turned that into $24,000. In other words, PayPal has underperformed the broader market.Is now the time to give up on PayPal? I don't think so. In fact, now could be the best time to buy shares since the company's 2015 arrival on Wall Street.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel