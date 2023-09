If You'd Invested $10,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources on July 1, 2022, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

When you examine the performance of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) you need to keep two factors in mind. There's the stock price and a hefty dividend, which both have to be factored into your calculations. A look at how a $10,000 investment would have played out since July 1, 2022, provides a helpful illustration.To get some numbers out as quickly as possible, a $10,000 investment in Pioneer made on July 1, 2022, would be worth roughly $10,800 today. For comparison, the same amount put into an S&P 500 index fund would be worth $11,700. These are stock-only returns, and they highlight something you have to consider when looking at an energy producer like Pioneer Natural Resources -- the impact of energy prices.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel