AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
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23.07.2026 14:15:00
If You'd Invested $10,000 in QQQ 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is a popular exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the performance of the Nasdaq-100 index. It currently has $460 billion in total assets and carries an expense ratio of 0.18%. The performance has been fantastic.If you'd invested $10,000 in the QQQ 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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