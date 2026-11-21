Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) have fallen roughly 60% from their all-time highs in June 2026. That's a massive decline. And yet, even with that decline, a $10,000 investment in the stock five years ago would still be worth more than $33,000 as of this writing. There's an important backstory here, even as Space Exploration Corporation (NASDAQ:SPCX) makes the biggest headlines in the still-emerging space industry. Here's what you need to know.

Benjamin Graham, the man who helped train Wall Street icon Warren Buffett, liked to say that Wall Street was a voting machine in the short term and a weighing machine in the long term. The point here is that emotions are what move stock prices in the near term, while business success is recognized over the long term. Graham and Buffett both used this insight to highlight value investments, but it is equally important when considering growth stocks, assuming you have a long enough investment horizon.

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