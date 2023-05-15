|
If You'd Invested $10,000 in Teladoc Health in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
A lot has changed for Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) since the company's IPO in 2015. Today the telehealth company has far more patients, generates more revenue, and offers more services than ever.Yet a $10,000 investment in its IPO would only be worth $8,602 today. So what went wrong? The stock is still reeling from management's dramatic misstep in overpaying for Livongo in 2020.They say that fundamentals drive share prices over time, so is Teladoc a bad apple, given its lack of performance over so many years? Or are things looking up for shareholders? Here is what you need to know.Continue reading
