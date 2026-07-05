Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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05.07.2026 23:55:00
If You'd Invested $10,000 in the SpaceX IPO, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) drew a lot of attention in the weeks leading up to its initial public offering, for many reasons -- from the sheer size of the operation, with SpaceX's goal to become a trillion-dollar company, to the focus on offering shares to retail investors. SpaceX earmarked more than 20% of shares for them, when generally in IPOs, only 5% to 10% go to non-professional investors.Some investors were also eager to get in on SpaceX for its range of growth businesses -- and to gain exposure to a company led by the ambitious Elon Musk.So, if you happened to be one of the investors who was able to buy shares at the IPO price of $135, and if you had invested $10,000, how much would that be worth now? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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