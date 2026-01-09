AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
09.01.2026 14:15:00
If You'd Invested $10,000 in This Nuclear Energy ETF 1 Year Ago, You Might Be Surprised How Much You'd Have Today
An exchange-traded fund (ETF) lets you invest in a basket of assets, like stocks or bonds, through a single purchase. As such, ETFs can offer diversification, though they often don't match the same upside as a single winning stock. And yet sometimes, an ETF can beat the market. That was the case for a nuclear energy ETF in 2025: the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEMKT: NLR).This ETF seeks to mirror the performance of the MVIS Global Uranium & Nuclear Energy index, which tracks companies involved in uranium mining, nuclear reactor construction, and generating electricity from nuclear power, among other nuclear-related services. The index has some heavyweight nuclear companies like Cameco and Constellation, as well as advanced nuclear start-ups like Oklo. If you had invested $10,000 in the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF one year ago, your investment would have grown to about $15,660 today. That would have beat the same investment in an S&P 500 index fund by a long shot.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!