AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
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15.09.2026 12:30:00
If You'd Invested $10,000 in Vistra 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
On the surface, Vistra (NYSE: VST) sounds like a boring utility stock. Indeed, in some ways it is: The Texas-based company sells electricity to homes and businesses in the U.S. It might keep the lights on, but "thrilling growth stock" is probably not the first phrase that comes to mind.
And yet, if you bought Vistra stock five years ago and held on through the years, you've definitely seen at least the energy side of the company's portfolio light up.
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