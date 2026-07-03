Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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03.07.2026 13:15:00
If You'd Invested $10,000 in Walmart Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) collected $177.8 billion in revenue during its fiscal 2027 first quarter (ended April 30). This gargantuan figure is second only to Amazon, which has its hands in various other industries.The market might not view Walmart as an exciting business. But its performance is cheered by shareholders. If you'd invested $10,000 in this retail stock 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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