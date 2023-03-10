|
10.03.2023 12:03:00
If You'd Invested $100 in Mastercard in 2006, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
If you pick great companies, you don't need much money to invest. Take Mastercard (NYSE: MA), for example. Had you bought $100 of stock in 2006 when the company went public and left it alone, it would be worth a whopping $8,423 today.Mastercard is one of the few dominant payment networks that connect the global economy. While investors probably won't see the same level of growth moving forward (Mastercard is a massive company at this point), investors can expect growth.Mastercard plays an important role in how money moves globally. It's a payment network. Mastercard's payment network is like a telephone line: Data travels across it from point A to point B. When you swipe your Mastercard, information travels between the merchant and financial institutions to verify the funds and authorize the transaction. Mastercard makes money by charging a small percentage of each transaction.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!