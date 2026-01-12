AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
12.01.2026 12:07:00
If You'd Invested $100 in Micron Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Micron (NASDAQ: MU) has been one of the tech sector's biggest winners recently. While the company's performance has historically been tied to cyclical shifts in the memory chip market, demand connected to artificial intelligence (AI) has pushed the business into a powerful new growth phase that seems to have legs. As of this writing, the stock has surged more than 245% over the last year of trading.Micron's high-bandwidth-memory (HBM) chips have become go-to components for Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and other leading companies that design processors for AI data centers. Thanks to a huge valuation surge over the last year, Micron stock is now up roughly 2,490% over the last decade. That means you would now be holding stock worth roughly $2,600 if you bought $100 worth of shares 10 years ago and held on to your position.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
