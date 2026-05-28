AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
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28.05.2026 03:07:00
If You'd Invested $100 in Micron Technology Stock 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has become one of the hottest names in the tech sector. While advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia and other players continue to be the foundational hardware powering the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, Micron's high-bandwidth-memory (HBM) chips are key components in these advanced processors and have become an increasingly important part of the AI infrastructure tech stack.Soaring demand for HBM chips and other AI solutions has completely reshaped the memory and storage markets, with production constraints resulting in surging prices across multiple categories. As a leading provider of HBM chips and other AI memory products, Micron has enjoyed massive valuation gains.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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