MP Materials a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QHVL / ISIN: US5533681012
|
12.11.2025 07:10:00
If You'd Invested $100 in MP Materials Stock 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Rare-earth materials and rare-earth magnets are crucial to the modern economy, and China dominates the global supply of both. That statement serves as the starting point for understanding why a $100 investment in MP Materials (NYSE: MP) a year ago would be worth $329 as I write this. It also indicates where the stock could be headed next.According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), China in 2024 was responsible for 59% of the rare-earth materials mined, 91% of the refined materials, and 93% of the strongest type of rare-earth materials. China's position provides it with significant leverage in the ongoing trade conflict with the U.S.. With the need to secure a domestic supply of rare-earth materials, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) entered into a transformational agreement with MP Materials in the summer, involving $400 million worth of investment in stock, $150 million in loans, a $1 billion financing commitment from leading U.S. banks, and a 10-year price floor commitment from the DOD.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MP Materials Corp Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: MP Materials A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: MP Materials A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.25
|Kursschub bei Aktien von MP Materials und Energy Fuels durch neue Exportregeln aus China (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.25