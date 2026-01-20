Nik b Aktie
ISIN: ARDEUT111341
|
20.01.2026 23:05:00
If You'd Invested $100 in Nike 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
There aren't too many companies with the global brand and reach of Nike (NYSE: NKE). Billions of people around the world could look at its iconic checkmark logo and know the brand. Unfortunately, its stock performance has been terrible in recent years and hasn't reflected the company's legacy well.If you had invested $100 in Nike stock five years ago, it would be worth only $45.75 today. If you include dividends, it would be worth $49.12.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Nike Inc (B) Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs -B-
