AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
11.01.2026 23:45:00
If You'd Invested $100 in Nvidia 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) business has gone through an incredible transformation over the last decade. While the company got its start designing graphics processing units (GPUs) to support high-end video games, its strengths in processing hardware gave it the foundation to be the frontrunner in artificial intelligence (AI) computing and deliver huge wins for long-term shareholders.Image source: Getty Images.As of this writing, Nvidia has a market capitalization of $4.6 trillion and stands as the world's most valuable company. Over the last decade, Nvidia has delivered a total return of roughly 25,500%. If you had invested $100 in Nvidia a decade ago and held on to your stock, your holdings would now be worth approximately $25,570. Meanwhile, the stock has posted a total return of roughly 1,300% over the last five years -- good enough to turn a $100 investment into roughly $1,400.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
