AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
12.01.2026 16:51:00
If You'd Invested $100 in Palantir Stock 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) stands as a clear-cut leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) software space. The company's early prioritization of data-gathering and analytics technologies helped establish early advantages that helped facilitate huge wins in AI technologies, and the business has been scaling at an incredible pace.In last year's third quarter, Palantir's revenue jumped 63% year over year to reach $1.18 billion. Meanwhile, the business posted a 40% net income margin. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company guided for annual sales growth of 61%. Stellar sales growth and impressive margins help to explain Palantir's incredible stock performance -- and why investors have been willing to pay a premium to own a piece of the company.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
