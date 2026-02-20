Palo Alto Networks Aktie
WKN DE: A1JZ0Q / ISIN: US6974351057
|
20.02.2026 01:10:00
If You'd Invested $100 in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today (Hint: You'd Have More Than Doubled Your Dollars)
If you like to follow the stock market and keep up with booming industries, you're probably aware of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), a leader in the cybersecurity realm. You might even be wishing you had invested in it years ago. To give you an idea of how the stock has performed, if you'd invested in it five years ago with just $100, you'd now have a position worth $255 (as of Feb. 13).If you'd invested $10,000, your stake would be worth $25,475. Both of those gains reflect annualized average returns of 20.6% for Palo Alto Networks, versus a still-respectable 12.6% gain for the S&P 500 index over the same period.
