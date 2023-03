If You'd Invested $100 in Shiba Inu at the Start of 2021, Here's the Mind-Blowing Amount You'd Have Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, global governments and central banks kicked into gear with economic stimulus to protect consumers and businesses from the impacts of the virus and social restrictions.The trillions of dollars in fresh money flowing through the economy led to distortions in financial markets, as investors loaded with cash piled into fast-growing assets looking for returns. The cryptocurrency sector became a hotbed for speculation, and the value of all tokens in existence rocketed to more than $2.9 trillion by late 2021.The star of that show was an obscure dog-themed meme token called Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which delivered one of the greatest gains in financial history during that year. But exactly how much would early investors have made? Continue reading