If You'd Invested $2,000 in Apple in 2011, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Tim Cook succeeded Steve Jobs as Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO on Aug. 24, 2011. Just six weeks later, Jobs passed away from pancreatic cancer. At the time, many investors considered Jobs' death to be the end of an era.Jobs had returned to Apple on Sept. 16, 1997 -- exactly 12 years after being ousted from the company he co-founded -- and revived its ailing business with the iMac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad. Under Jobs, Apple disrupted the PC, MP3 player, smartphone, and tablet computer markets with its sleekly designed and easy-to-use products.From fiscal 1997 to fiscal 2011 (which ended in September 2011), Apple's annual revenue increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% from $7.1 billion to $108.3 billion. From Jobs' first day back to Cook's ascension as its CEO, Apple's stock rallied 6,760%. A modest $2,000 investment would have grown to $137,200.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel