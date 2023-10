If You'd Invested $2,000 in Symbotic in 2022, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) became one of the market's hottest artificial intelligence (AI) stocks upon its public debut on June 8, 2022. The producer of autonomous warehouse robots went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and the combined company's shares opened at $10.54 on the first day before skyrocketing to an all-time high of $63.54 on July 31, 2023. But today Symbotic's stock trades at about $39.Therefore, a $2,000 investment in Symbotic on its opening trading day would have grown to over $12,000 before pulling back to about $7,400. Let's see why the bulls rushed toward Symbotic, and if its shares can climb even higher in the future. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel