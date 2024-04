If You'd Invested $2,500 in Nvidia 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Holding stocks through the up and down cycles of the stock market is hard for many investors. After all, if a stock doubles or triples, people don't want to see those gains disappear. And it can be gut-wrenching to watch a stock you own seemingly drop day after day.But having the fortitude to hold the stocks of great companies over the long term is the way to let your investments grow and generate what can be life-changing returns. Leading technology company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a case in point.Before looking at where Nvidia might go from here, consider the path the stock has taken over the past five years. The company spent years developing the computing power hardware and related software needed for cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Now that it is monetizing that research and development, investors who held shares along the way have been rewarded handsomely.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel