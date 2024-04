If You'd Invested $250 in Berkshire Hathaway 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

A $250 investment can go a long way. If you had invested this sum in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) back in 1980, you'd have more than $500,000 today.Time travel isn't possible, but what if you had invested in Berkshire stock more recently? Are shares still rising as fast as they did in 1980?Berkshire is a lot bigger today than it was in 1980. Back then, its market cap was under $5 billion. Today, the company is worth nearly $900 billion. Getting bigger, naturally, means growth rates have slowed. After all, it's significantly harder to double in size as a $900 billion company than as a $5 billion company.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel