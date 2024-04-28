|
28.04.2024 14:36:00
If You'd Invested $250 in Occidental Petroleum 4 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock has been a rocket in recent years. If you had invested $250 into the stock four years ago, you'd have roughly $1,250 today. That's a return of around 400%.But there's a catch: Over the last six years, the total return of Occidental stock is around 0%. How is that possible? It's possible because shares fell by 80% from 2019 to 2021. The latest surge was simply the stock returning to its former levels.What do you need to know about the stock today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!