27.07.2022 12:10:00
If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. If you had invested $3,000 in that scrappy computer maker's IPO, your 136 shares would have grown to 30,464 shares through five stock splits, and your initial investment would be worth about $4.69 million today.However, you could have jumped on the Apple bandwagon much later and still reaped massive multibagger gains. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO.That was the year Apple launched its first iPhone. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today. Let's see why that one device turned Apple into one of the market's hottest growth stocks.Continue reading
