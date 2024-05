If You'd Invested $300 in the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM) has proven a profitable investment over the years. If you had invested $300 into the ETF five years ago , you'd have around $466 today -- a 55.6% return. But before you jump in, there are three things you should know about this fund.One of the biggest determinants of a fund's performance is its expense ratio. That's how much a company charges you per year for holding the ETF. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has an expense ratio of just 0.06%. Vanguard estimates the expense ratio of similar funds to be around 0.9%, so this ETF is quite a bargain when it comes to expenses. Vanguard's High Dividend Yield ETF also demonstrates less volatility than many market indices. Its beta versus the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index, for instance, is just 0.74. That means that if the stock market were to fall by 1%, this ETF would be expected to fall by just 0.74%. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel