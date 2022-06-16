|
16.06.2022 13:05:00
If You'd Invested $5,000 in Alphabet in 2009, This is How Much You Would Have Today
Tech stocks have experienced a massive sell-off in recent months, and even mega-cap stocks such as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) have suffered. Since November, Alphabet stock has lost almost 30% of its value.The last time Alphabet experienced a sell-off this massive was during the 2008-09 financial crisis. Its subsequent recovery and exponential growth since then offer lessons on how industry leaders can not only recover from such crises but also drive outsized returns over time.Since the beginning of 2009, Alphabet stock has risen by almost 14-fold. It has served its investors well, as the S&P 500 drove a total return of just under 450% during that same timeframe. At a split-adjusted $154 per share at the start of 2009, that would allow for a purchase of 32 shares for $4,928. Today, those 32 shares would carry a value of just over $68,000.Continue reading
