If You'd Invested $5,000 in Costco Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Consumer demand for basics like food and cleaning supplies is persistent, but it's not like selling these goods is a high-growth business. Indeed, retailing tends to be a slow-growth industry. Most retailers' stocks perform accordingly.There are some exceptions to this norm, however. Club-based warehouse retailer Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is one of them. It's been a star performer since the 1990s, and there's room for more of the same going forward.Costco stores offer many of the same products sold by competitors like Walmart or Kroger, but with one glaring exception. That is, only paying members of the club are permitted to shop at Costco. The annual fees start at $60 per year, but they can grow quickly with the addition of more perks and authorized users.