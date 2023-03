If You'd Invested $5,000 in First Republic in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

First Republic (NYSE: FRC) has been in the news a lot lately because investors view the bank as having similar (although certainly not the same) qualities as SVB Financial and Signature Bank, which both collapsed and were taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) earlier this month.In fact, media outlets reported that First Republic saw as much as $70 billion of deposit outflows at one point, although the company appears to be hanging in there for the time being.With the turmoil in the sector and at the bank, shares of First Republic have plunged, and the bank's future remains in question. Before all of this upheaval, First Republic was a very strong-performing stock. If you had invested $5,000 in the bank toward the end of 2010 around the time when the bank went public, here's how much you would have today.Continue reading