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25.08.2026 11:30:00
If You'd Invested $5,000 in the S&P 500 Ahead of the Dot-Com Bubble Burst, Here's What You'd Have Today
For those investors old enough to remember it, the dot-com mania of the late-1990s was an amazingly bullish time for the stock market. You'll also remember that the crash that began in March of 2000 was nothing less than miserable.All told, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 50% from its then-peak to its October 2002 trough, and it wouldn't revisit that peak again until the middle of 2007 ... right before the subprime mortgage meltdown wrecked the market once again with an even bigger sell-off.And yet, for investors with enough patience to ride out these very rough patches, stocks still offer tremendous long-term upside. Here's the math.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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