If You'd Invested $5,000 in VOO 15 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today

Most investors know that in the long run, the S&P 500 logs an average annual gain of about 10% per year (although some years are much better than others). But what does that mean in more tangible terms?

Let's assume you invested $5,000 in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) or the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY) -- both meant to mirror the popular index -- at this time of year back in 2011. If you hadn't reinvested any dividends paid in the meantime, that holding would be worth $30,500 today, give or take. And if you had been reinvesting its dividends in more shares of VOO or SPY, the position would be worth $39,980.

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