Fresenius Medical Care Aktie
WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802
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15.05.2026 14:01:00
If You'd Invested in FMC Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today (Spoiler: It's Not Pretty)
Meet FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) -- an agricultural sciences company that serves farmers by offering crop protection technologies to increase productivity. It's been around for more than 140 years, and has some strong core values, such as "We do things the right way. We are ethical, keep our commitments, and take responsibility for our actions." And "We create innovative solutions while preserving the environment for tomorrow."How has the company's stock performed for investors? Well, not so terrifically. Those who invested, say, $10,000 five years ago would now be holding a stake worth around $2,000. Yikes!Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
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15.05.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: LUS-DAX letztendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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15.05.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: DAX zum Handelsende in Rot (finanzen.at)
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15.05.26
|EQS-PVR: Fresenius Medical Care AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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15.05.26
|Börse Frankfurt: DAX nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
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15.05.26