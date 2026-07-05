AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
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05.07.2026 15:31:00
If You'd Parked $1,000 in the iShares Semiconductor ETF 5 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
One of the more explosive exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the market over the past few years has been the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX). It's not as diversified as other tech ETFs, but that has worked out in its favor.Image source: Getty Images.In the past five years, the SOXX ETF is up 318%, meaning a $1,000 investment made back then would be worth $4,181 today (with dividends reinvested, as of July 2). For perspective, if you put that same $1,000 into an S&P 500 ETF, it would have risen 86% and pushed your investment to $1,862 (total return).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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