Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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04.07.2026 22:50:00
If You'd Put $10,000 Into Intel Stock at the Start of 2026, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
A $10,000 investment in Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) at its Jan. 2 closing price of $39.38 would have bought about 254 shares. At Thursday's close of $120.35, that stake is worth about $30,561 as of this writing. In six months, the money more than tripled.But two footnotes belong next to that figure. First, it was briefly even better: at Intel's June 30 close of $139.63, the same stake was worth more than $35,000, before the stock gave back about 14% across the first two trading sessions of July. Second, almost nobody saw this coming. In January, Intel was still widely viewed as the chipmaker that had missed the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.Which raises the question for everyone who watched from the sidelines: What turned Intel into 2026's most dramatic large-cap comeback, and what has to keep going right from here?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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