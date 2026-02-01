:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
01.02.2026 14:53:00
If You'd Put $100 into McDonald's 1965 IPO, Here's What It Would Be Worth Today
After McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) shares went public on April 21, 1965, its CEO, Ray Kroc, bought a 220-acre ranch in California's Santa Ynez Valley. He had reason to celebrate: McDonald's shares had surged by 35% within 24 hours of the IPO. While impressive, the lightning-fast gain must have made many investors wonder if they had missed their best chance to profit from the fast-food juggernaut.But since going public at $22.50 per share, or $0.03 per share when you account for stock splits, McDonald's share price has risen by 1,051,600% as of January 30's market close.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!