If Your 401(k) Lacks in This 1 Area, Run the Other Way

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The money you save year after year in your 401(k) plan shouldn't just sit there in cash. You'll need your nest egg to keep up with inflation so you don't lose buying power as a senior. To that end, it's important to invest your retirement savings wisely.Hopefully, your 401(k) plan will offer a number of investment choices that help you put your money to work in a manner that aligns with your risk tolerance, strategy, and goals. But if that's not the case, you may want to find a better home for your nest egg.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading