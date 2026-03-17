BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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17.03.2026 13:15:00
If Your Child Was Born in 2025 or Later, the One Big Beautiful Bill Has a New Savings Benefit for You
With the cost of living sky-high, Americans are having a difficult time covering their annual expenses and saving enough for retirement. To make matters worse, Americans may need to save more than ever to live comfortably in retirement, as life expectancy increases. That's why the earlier you can start saving, the better.President Donald Trump's signature legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill, which Congress passed last year, largely focused on making temporary tax cuts from Trump's first term permanent and also passing new ones. The bill also included a provision that helps parents start saving for their children as soon as they are born.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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