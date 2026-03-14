Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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14.03.2026 20:06:00
If You're Behind on Retirement Savings at 50, Here's a Strategy That Could Help You Catch Up
If your 50th birthday is approaching and you aren't happy with the amount of money you've saved for retirement, don't think you're alone. A lot of people end up in that boat for similar reasons.In your 20s, it may be hard to save because you're not being paid a whole lot and you're juggling student loans. In your 30s, child care costs could eat up the portion of your salary that could otherwise go toward retirement account contributions. And in your 40s, you might have your kids' college to pay for.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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