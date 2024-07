If You're Not Using This Account to Save for Retirement, You Could Be Leaving Cash on the Table

Many people I know are saving for retirement in either an IRA, a 401(k), or a combination of both. And that's not a bad thing at all.IRAs and 401(k)s come with different tax benefits. Traditional IRAs and 401(k)s give you a tax break on the money you put in, and investments get to grow on a tax-deferred basis. Roth IRAs and 401(k)s offer the benefit of investment gains that are completely tax-free, as well as tax-free withdrawals.But while it certainly pays to take advantage of IRAs and 401(k)s, there's a lesser-known retirement account that should be on your radar. Forgetting about it could mean missing out big time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool