If You're Short on Retirement Savings, Definitely Consider This Social Security Move

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Retirement could end up being a more expensive prospect than you expect. You might think you'll get away with only spending half as much money as you did when you were working, but actually, most seniors end up needing about 70% to 80% of their former earnings to maintain the same standard of living.A big reason for that boils down to having lots of time to fill. When you work, you stay busy for eight hours a day or more (assuming you work a typical full-time schedule). Once that job goes away, you'll need something to do -- and that something, whether it's golfing, traveling, or adopting a series of pets, could end up costing you a lot of money.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading