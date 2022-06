If You've Got $5,000, Buying These 5 Top Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the market dipping into bear market territory (down 20% or more from its high), there's a lot of fear around. This uncertainty stems from the federal interest rate hikes, inflation, and a potential recession -- all of which are causing investors to pull out of the market in droves.However, this is a mistake. Bear markets aren't uncommon; they occur once every three and a half years. Also, stocks tend to have some of their strongest performing days during recovery periods. Because of this, wise investors should be looking for great values to pick up during a market panic.I've got a list of five great buys that are due for a strong recovery when the bear market eventually ends. Investing $5,000 across these top-tier stocks, all of which are trading at comparatively low valuations, could be genius moves that you're sure to thank yourself for later. Continue reading