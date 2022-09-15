|
15.09.2022 13:16:00
If You've Got $5,000, Buying These 5 Top Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move
You may not be in the mood for a stock market shopping spree right now. Major stock indexes each lost more than 4% in one trading session this week. Investors worried that August's rising inflation could spur the Federal Reserve to become more aggressive with interest rate hikes. The fear is such a move could hurt growth.All of this may sound grim. But here's some good news. We've been through these troubled times before. And every time, the economy and market have recovered. And gone on to thrive. So, the stocks we buy now may be suffering today -- but they could deliver big over time. That's exactly why a market downturn is a great time to buy. Let's check out five top stocks to consider if you've got $5,000.Investors have shied away from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) because it's clearly hurt by rising inflation. It means the company has to pay more to transport its goods and cover other costs. It also is bad news because it hits the wallets of Amazon's customers. As a result, Amazon has been reporting decreases in operating cash flow and operating income.Continue reading
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.