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WKN: A0F459 / ISIN: JP3428870004

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16.09.2026 04:15:00

If Zero Rates Are Gone for Good, What Is a Checking Account Worth to a Bank?

A checking account makes life much easier by allowing you to conduct financial transactions, such as paying bills. A bank account, meanwhile, is a place to safely store money until you need to use it. These are the core services that a bank like Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) provides its customers.

But what does Bank of America get out of these accounts? The answer is a lot, and a comparison to a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) like AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) will help explain it.

Image source: Getty Images.

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