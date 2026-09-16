If Zero Rates Are Gone for Good, What Is a Checking Account Worth to a Bank?

A checking account makes life much easier by allowing you to conduct financial transactions, such as paying bills. A bank account, meanwhile, is a place to safely store money until you need to use it. These are the core services that a bank like Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) provides its customers.

But what does Bank of America get out of these accounts? The answer is a lot, and a comparison to a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) like AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) will help explain it.

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