iFAST Hong Kong and J.P. Morgan Asset Management Partner to Expand Discretionary Portfolio Solutions for Wealth Advisers



EQS Newswire / 08/09/2026 / 04:45 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 September 2026 – iFAST Financial (HK) Ltd ("iFAST Hong Kong"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of iFAST Corporation Ltd, today announced an expansion of its Discretionary Portfolio Management Solutions (DPMS) lineup in Hong Kong with the launch of two new portfolios powered by J.P. Morgan Asset Management ("JPMAM"), with the portfolios officially available to wealth advisers and their clients from August 2026.



(From left) Supreet Bhan, Head of Hong Kong Intermediary Business, J.P. Morgan Asset Management; and Glory Lau, General Manager, Platform Services, iFAST Financial HK

The collaboration underscores iFAST Hong Kong's commitment to its Business-to-Business (B2B) partners, giving wealth advisers and their clients access to a professionally managed investment solution that saves time and broadens choice.



"Partnering with J.P. Morgan Asset Management allows us to bring institutional expertise to advisers and their clients here in Hong Kong. By outsourcing alpha generation through our DPMS, advisers can focus on nurturing trusted client relationships while delivering comprehensive financial planning." said Ms Glory Lau, General Manager, Platform Services of iFAST Hong Kong.



The DPMS advised by JPMAM leverages JPMAM's comprehensive range of active ETFs globally, giving investors access to active management at a lower cost.



"Our approach to active investing is grounded in extensive global research and a disciplined asset allocation process that's been tested across market cycles. By partnering with iFAST, we're making our leading actively managed ETF capabilities and portfolio solutions available to iFAST's clients in Hong Kong. We look forward to helping iFAST's clients pursue long-term objectives through the model portfolios striving for diversification, robustness across market cycles, and more consistent outcomes," said Yuejue Jin, Asia Head of Multi-Asset Solutions, J.P. Morgan Asset Management.



Empowering Advisers, Enhancing Client Experience



The new DPMS portfolios give wealth advisers using iFAST Hong Kong platform greater choice and flexibility to align client portfolios with specific goals and risk profiles, while removing much of the administrative workload that typically consumes adviser and client time. Beyond asset allocation advisory services, JPMAM also provides investment insights and trainings, adding to iFAST Hong Kong's adviser enablement ecosystem of exclusive content, courses, and events.



Hashtag: #iFAST #JPMAM #Business #Finance

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About iFAST Corporation Ltd. iFAST Corporation Ltd. ("iFAST Corp", Stock code: AIY) is a digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration (AUA) of S$36.13 billion as at 30 June 2026. Incorporated in 2000 in Singapore and listed on the SGX-Mainboard in December 2014, the Group is also present in Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, the UK and the US.



The Group's B2B platforms serve more than 980 financial advisory companies, financial institutions, banks and internet companies with over 15,300 wealth advisers across its markets. The Group offers access to over 29,600 investment products including mutual funds, bonds, stocks, ETFs, and insurance products, as well as services including wealth management solutions, online discretionary portfolio management services, banking services, pension administration, trust services, research and investment seminars, fintech solutions, banking, and investment administration and transaction services.



iFAST Corp entered the Hong Kong market in 2007. iFAST Financial (HK) Limited is a fintech wealth management platform and a wholly-owned subsidiary of iFAST Corp. iFAST Financial (HK) Limited holds Type 1, 4, and 9 licences issued by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and is a registered Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) Intermediary under the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA).



The Group's mission statement is, "To help investors around the world invest globally and profitably".



For more information, please visit





News Source: iFAST Financial (HK) Limited

The collaboration underscores iFAST Hong Kong's commitment to its Business-to-Business (B2B) partners, giving wealth advisers and their clients access to a professionally managed investment solution that saves time and broadens choice."Partnering with J.P. Morgan Asset Management allows us to bring institutional expertise to advisers and their clients here in Hong Kong. By outsourcing alpha generation through our DPMS, advisers can focus on nurturing trusted client relationships while delivering comprehensive financial planning." said Ms Glory Lau, General Manager, Platform Services of iFAST Hong Kong.The DPMS advised by JPMAM leverages JPMAM's comprehensive range of active ETFs globally, giving investors access to active management at a lower cost."Our approach to active investing is grounded in extensive global research and a disciplined asset allocation process that's been tested across market cycles. By partnering with iFAST, we're making our leading actively managed ETF capabilities and portfolio solutions available to iFAST's clients in Hong Kong. We look forward to helping iFAST's clients pursue long-term objectives through the model portfolios striving for diversification, robustness across market cycles, and more consistent outcomes," said Yuejue Jin, Asia Head of Multi-Asset Solutions, J.P. Morgan Asset Management.The new DPMS portfolios give wealth advisers using iFAST Hong Kong platform greater choice and flexibility to align client portfolios with specific goals and risk profiles, while removing much of the administrative workload that typically consumes adviser and client time. Beyond asset allocation advisory services, JPMAM also provides investment insights and trainings, adding to iFAST Hong Kong's adviser enablement ecosystem of exclusive content, courses, and events.Hashtag: #iFAST #JPMAM #Business #FinanceThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.iFAST Corporation Ltd. ("iFAST Corp", Stock code: AIY) is a digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration (AUA) of S$36.13 billion as at 30 June 2026. Incorporated in 2000 in Singapore and listed on the SGX-Mainboard in December 2014, the Group is also present in Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, the UK and the US.The Group's B2B platforms serve more than 980 financial advisory companies, financial institutions, banks and internet companies with over 15,300 wealth advisers across its markets. The Group offers access to over 29,600 investment products including mutual funds, bonds, stocks, ETFs, and insurance products, as well as services including wealth management solutions, online discretionary portfolio management services, banking services, pension administration, trust services, research and investment seminars, fintech solutions, banking, and investment administration and transaction services.iFAST Corp entered the Hong Kong market in 2007. iFAST Financial (HK) Limited is a fintech wealth management platform and a wholly-owned subsidiary of iFAST Corp. iFAST Financial (HK) Limited holds Type 1, 4, and 9 licences issued by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and is a registered Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) Intermediary under the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA).The Group's mission statement is, "To help investors around the world invest globally and profitably".For more information, please visit www.ifastfinancial.com.hk or www.ifastcorp.com News Source: iFAST Financial (HK) Limited 08/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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